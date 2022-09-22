UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This man didn’t want to share his name, nor does he work with any law enforcement agency. But he did start his own online production company, Pred TV, just two weeks ago. The mission? To pose as teens and children online and help expose potential wrongdoing.

“We put up something on the app, that just says bored at home. the people who want to communicate have to establish communication with me,” says the owner of Pred TV. While pretending to be a 15-year-old girl, the host received a message from an older man, who later claimed to be a police officer.

“I didn’t even know about it, didn’t even know he was a cop at first,” says the owner of Pred TV. But he says as the conversation went on, the interested chatter not only said he was an officer... but sent a picture of himself in his uniform.

“He’s the one that opened up that he’s a police officer, what solidified it was he sent a picture of himself in uniform to the minor and now we are on another level,” says the owner of Pred TV. That level was taking the text messages that over time became sexual in nature along with the pictures to a source with the state and local authorities. no charges have been filed.

For this man, he says there needs to be tougher laws against adults who have conversations with children on an inappropriate level. “We want this to go through the proper channels like this needs to be addressed,” says the owner of Pred TV.

