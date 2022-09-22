Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This man didn’t want to share his name, nor does he work with any law enforcement agency. But he did start his own online production company, Pred TV, just two weeks ago. The mission? To pose as teens and children online and help expose potential wrongdoing.

“We put up something on the app, that just says bored at home. the people who want to communicate have to establish communication with me,” says the owner of Pred TV. While pretending to be a 15-year-old girl, the host received a message from an older man, who later claimed to be a police officer.

“I didn’t even know about it, didn’t even know he was a cop at first,” says the owner of Pred TV. But he says as the conversation went on, the interested chatter not only said he was an officer... but sent a picture of himself in his uniform.

“He’s the one that opened up that he’s a police officer, what solidified it was he sent a picture of himself in uniform to the minor and now we are on another level,” says the owner of Pred TV. That level was taking the text messages that over time became sexual in nature along with the pictures to a source with the state and local authorities. no charges have been filed.

For this man, he says there needs to be tougher laws against adults who have conversations with children on an inappropriate level. “We want this to go through the proper channels like this needs to be addressed,” says the owner of Pred TV.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

Harris County man helps Humane Society raise money
Harris County man helps Humane Society raise money
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
Alabama Coastal Foundation launches annual kids quiz program
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children