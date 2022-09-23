Business Break
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges by the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation has been on-going for several weeks and determined that multiple types of illegal drugs were being sold in Auburn utilizing a digital application.

Investigators determined that individuals buying drugs were placing orders with their cell phone and picking up the drugs at certain times that were given to them by the dealers.

On Sept. 22, a search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Downs Way in Auburn where investigators recovered multiple types of illegal drugs to include:

  • Marijuana
  • Psilocybin mushrooms
  • THC wax and oils
  • A quantity of pills
  • Drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs
  • Approximately $100,000 U.S. currency

23-year-old Cindy Zheng, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with:

  • 1 count of drug trafficking
  • 5 counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • 1 count of drug paraphernalia

Zheng was booked into the Lee County Detention Center and released after posting a $60,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

