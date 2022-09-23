Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Evidence presented in court showed Epps and two other men were pulled over by a Crawford County deputy in Roberta, Ga., for speeding 25 mph over the speed limit on Sept. 2, 2019.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle, which prompted a probable cause search.

During the search, various packages were numbered and wrapped in different colored duct tape, along with some softball-shaped packages wrapped in electrical tape.

The packages contained the following:

  • 494 grams of meth
  • 150 meth pills
  • 50 cell phones
  • Two large bags filled with cell phone chargers
  • About three pounds of marijuana
  • 19 bags of tobacco
  • Large bag of cigars
  • 19 lighters

Epps’ sentencing was given by US District Judge C. Ashley Royal.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment homicide
Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children

Latest News

Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect
Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect
Bunny Drueke received confirmation from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia that her son Alex is...
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh back on American soil, according to U.S. Rep.
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
East Alabama fire leaves woman without a home in Hurtsboro