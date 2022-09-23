Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Evidence presented in court showed Epps and two other men were pulled over by a Crawford County deputy in Roberta, Ga., for speeding 25 mph over the speed limit on Sept. 2, 2019.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle, which prompted a probable cause search.

During the search, various packages were numbered and wrapped in different colored duct tape, along with some softball-shaped packages wrapped in electrical tape.

The packages contained the following:

494 grams of meth

150 meth pills

50 cell phones

Two large bags filled with cell phone chargers

About three pounds of marijuana

19 bags of tobacco

Large bag of cigars

19 lighters

Epps’ sentencing was given by US District Judge C. Ashley Royal.

