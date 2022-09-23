Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison.
According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Evidence presented in court showed Epps and two other men were pulled over by a Crawford County deputy in Roberta, Ga., for speeding 25 mph over the speed limit on Sept. 2, 2019.
The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle, which prompted a probable cause search.
During the search, various packages were numbered and wrapped in different colored duct tape, along with some softball-shaped packages wrapped in electrical tape.
The packages contained the following:
- 494 grams of meth
- 150 meth pills
- 50 cell phones
- Two large bags filled with cell phone chargers
- About three pounds of marijuana
- 19 bags of tobacco
- Large bag of cigars
- 19 lighters
Epps’ sentencing was given by US District Judge C. Ashley Royal.
