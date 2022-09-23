Dry Start to the Weekend; Another Front Due in on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be a very pleasant day with lows in the 50s in the morning and highs back in the mid 80s for the afternoon. Look for a lot of sunshine during the day and no chance of rain. For Sunday, temperatures will begin to climb again in the afternoon with the potential for some 90 degree readings in spots with increasing clouds. We’ll mention a 10-20% coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, maybe lasting into Sunday night as the next front approaches our area. This will move in as we head into Monday, bringing another shot of drier and cooler air, knocking highs back to the low to mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Morning lows during that time will drop into the mid to upper 50s in many spots. All eyes are on the tropics, however, as the system in the Caribbean will be moving into the Gulf and potentially impacting parts of the Florida peninsula by the middle and end of next week. For us, this may throw some more clouds our way, but we expect to stay dry for now based on the current track ideas. Temperatures late next week and next weekend look to hold in the low to mid 80s in most spots.

