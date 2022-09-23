East Alabama Fire Leaves Woman without a Home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I could have been in the house when it burned up, I could have been dead and gone,” says Anna Richmond, resident of affected home.

A late night fire in Russell County destroys a home on Frog Pond Lane in Hurtsboro Wednesday night.

Smoke could still be seen rising from the ashes Thursday morning after flames fully engulfed the house the night before.

The house is a total loss. Fortunately, no one was home when the fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

62-year-old Anna Richmond lives at the house. Although she lost everything she owns in the fire, she’s counting her blessings.

“At this time, instead of talking about different things, they [family] could have been planning a funeral,” says Richmond.

After seeing the house on fire, a neighbor called her sister, Rosie Rouse Vann, to make sure Richmond was not inside.

“When my cousin called me, my heart completely dropped,” says Rouse Vann. Richmond says she was visiting in Phenix City to her daughter to help with her grandkids at the time of the fire.

Richmond tells News Leader 9 her home was already fully covered in flames when she, her daughter, and her sister arrived to save what they could.

“When we got down there, the house was already engulfed in flames,” says Richmond.

Richmond shares at least 40 years’ worth of her belongings were burned in the fire. She says she’s worked for various nursing home and assisted living facilities in the area and she just retired two months ago.

“I just couldn’t believe that everything, everything that I worked hard for is gone,” says Richmond.

Along with all the items lost, Richmond’s prescribed diabetic medication burned in the fire--she has not gotten in touch with physicians yet.

“It’s just really hurtful for everything to go up in flames,” says Richmond.

At this time, family is something Richmond is thankful for.

“I prayed with her and reminded her everything is material things,” says Rouse Vann, “but had she been in the house it would have been devastating.”

To help with the total loss, the family started a GoFundMe to raise money for Richmond.

