Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man dies after a single-vehicle accident on Broad Street in LaGrange.

LaGrange police said on Sept. 23, at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a wreck with injuries.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a single motorcycle accident was discovered that resulted in the death of James Carpenter.

Officials are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with additional information, contact the LaGrange Police Department.

