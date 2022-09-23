Business Break
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man dies after a single-vehicle accident on Broad Street in LaGrange.

LaGrange police said on Sept. 23, at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a wreck with injuries.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a single motorcycle accident was discovered that resulted in the death of James Carpenter.

Officials are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with additional information, contact the LaGrange Police Department.

