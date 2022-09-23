Friends of Harris County Future Farmers of America host Floral Workshop Series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People looking to learn about flowers and floral arrangements have a chance to get some hands-on experience this weekend.

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) in Harris County includes some Harris County High School students who are in a new floral design class at the districts Science and Technology Center. Saturday they’re hosting a floral workshop for people in the community.

It’s part of bi-monthly workshop series. People can come to the science and technology center and learn to create floral arrangements and decorations.

In the spirit of fall, this week it’s all about fall wreaths.

The costs is 50 dollars for supplies and the best part, people can get some help from the floral design students and FFA members who are preparing for a national convention which is where proceeds from the workshop will go toward.

Organizers said people of all ages are welcome and tell us what’s trending this fall.

“The most common which are the maple and oak leaves and those do turn colors because they’re deciduous trees,” said Harris County High Agriculture Teacher Jay Borden. “Corn cobs, pumpkins are a big hit with the kids, we’ve got scarecrows going into some of the designs, some kids may decide they want to go more Halloween.’

Students in the floral design class are learning the basic principals of design working with fresh and silk flowers. The teacher Jay Borden said he is happy to see so many kids being hands-on and creative in this unique way.

The floral workshop series starts Saturday September 24 from 9 until 11 am at the Science and Technology Center.

For more information or to sign up go here.

