Gorgeous early fall weather returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last night’s cold front has provided a welcome change from the mid and upper 90s we had the last couple days! We are certainly easing our way into an early fall weather pattern.

Comfortable today with lots of sunshine. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny, nice and much lower humidity on this Friday! A bit of a breeze this morning with temperatures in the 60s will give way to high in the low 80s, which will be a good 15 degrees cooler than Thursday afternoon. Outdoor activities look great but temperatures will cool off quickly tonight.

The weather looks delightful for the Pumpkins at Callaway; it will be cooling this evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

That includes events like Pumpkins at Callaway and all area high school football games. You may want to bring a light jacket for any plans after sunset as temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s.

Bring the sleeves in case you get cool tonight at high school football! It will be cool after the sun sets. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Everyone wakes up to the 50s Saturday morning thanks to the dry air! That also means will full sunshine Saturday, a warm afternoon will come our way as highs reach the low to mid 80s. It turns more humid Sunday briefly before changes come again. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90; we may hit 90 in Columbus. This should be our last 90 degree day until April or May! A few isolated showers are possible later in the day Sunday or Sunday night ahead of our next cold front.

After 50s Saturday morning, it gets a tad warmer as the weekend goes on. But still mostly nice. Sunday will be more humid with isolated showers perhaps late. (Source: WTVM Weather)

That front will lead to a cooling trend again by late Monday through at least Tuesday and Wednesday. From there, our weather largely depends on what’s expected to be Hurricane Hermine does in the Gulf. It is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf early to mid next week likely targeting the Florida peninsula before heading north. The farther east it stays, the drier and cooler we’ll be with potentially no rain at all. The farther west it stays, the wetter we’ll be and more likely we are to see downpours. Stay tuned for updates; we should have a much better idea by Monday or Tuesday.

Another cold front next week gives us a cooler/drier start to next week. Late next week depends on what happens with what's expected to become Hurricane Hermine. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.