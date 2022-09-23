Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect

Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect
Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in releasing any known information on a murder suspect.

On September 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell, of Opelika, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dowdell was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.

Dowdell’s death was ruled a homicide and detectives need the public’s assistance in solving this case.

If you have information regarding the murder of Jeffrey Dowdell, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment homicide
Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children

Latest News

Bunny Drueke received confirmation from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia that her son Alex is...
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh back on American soil, according to U.S. Rep.
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
East Alabama fire leaves woman without a home in Hurtsboro
INTERVIEW: Meals in minutes with Chef Nick
INTERVIEW: Meals in minutes with Chef Nick