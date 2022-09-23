Business Break
Pet of the Week: Rainbow at Harris Co. Humane Society

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week, and this week it’s very special because The Humane Society of Harris County visited our studio with our Pet of the Week!

Rainbow is a loving Pitbull who loves all animals and humans! Rainbow is a food-loving couch potato - in fact, she does NOT enjoy long walks, but instead, she’d rather snuggle on the couch with her humans.

More about Rainbow below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

