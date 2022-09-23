Business Break
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant.

Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in two days.

The production will be held at Walter’s Gas and Grill for lunch on Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. and for the grand re-opening the following day at 7 p.m.

Email reservationimpossible@gmail.com with the subject line “2023/Walter’s Gas and Grill Reservation” by Oct. 13 to reserve your sport.

Reservations are on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, click here.

