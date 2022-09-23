Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

White House announced $1.5 billion to help with substance abuse

The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5...
The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The White House is taking steps it said it hopes will help combat the country’s drug problem.

Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse. The grants will be used to fund prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services.

Just over $100 million is earmarked for expansion in rural communities.

The Biden administration is also planning to host a National Recovery Month Summit that will celebrate those who are recovering from substance abuse.

Officials said the U.S. has seen 108,000 fatal drug overdoses over the past 12 months. That breaks down to one death every five minutes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment homicide
Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
East Alabama fire leaves woman without a home in Hurtsboro
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says