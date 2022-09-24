Business Break
Cool Mornings Like Today are Likely Next Week with Another Cold Front on the Way

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are still feeling the effects of the cold front that moved through the southeast Thursday night, as the Valley is experiencing cool temperatures this morning in the 50s to low 60s. Despite the chilly start, today we will warm up to the mid-80s with sunny and dry conditions in store. However, tomorrow, we will experience a slight shift in the forecast as another cold front is advancing through the Chattahoochee Valley. This means there we can expect isolated showers to develop tomorrow afternoon/evening as the front ushers into moisture ahead of it. along with the moisture, warm air leads ahead of cold fronts, so as the system progresses, the high for tomorrow will reach the upper 80s. The good news follows as the front clears the Valley, a dry air mass will tag along behind it. This will make for mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. We aren’t in the clear completely though as things to our south are brewing. The topics have had an uptick in activity lately, and Tropical Storm Ian is the latest tropical system developing in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center has posted a forecast cone of the expected (not definite) path of Ian. On the current track, the Chattahoochee Valley could be experiencing showers/storms come Friday. However, if the track of Tropical Storm Ian shifts we could see more or less rain, it all depends on where this tropical system will make landfall.

