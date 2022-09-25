Finally Fall-Like Weather this Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - IT’S HERE! One cold front to lead them all this week. A small chance for a shower tonight, but after that mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions as you head out the door tomorrow. A nice (but still warm and a little muggy) start to our work week with highs still in the mid-to-upper 80s on Monday, but Tuesday the dry, cool air from a slow moving front will settle in and bring the best taste of fall we’ve seen this year. That means overnight lows in the upper 50s across the board and afternoon highs in the upper 70s/low 80s (heart eyes). We will have beautiful and mostly clear skies to go along with that nice weather, too! Thursday things continue to cool down with highs in the low 70s and likely some cloudiness as the remnants of what will then be Hurricane Ian start to move our way. We will really start to see the impacts from this (including strong winds and heavy rain) on Friday when we get the most measurable rain we’ve seen in over 2 weeks. This could be anywhere between 2 and 4 inches depending on which way the storm shifts by that point. We will keep you well informed on the development of this storm on the WTVM weather app throughout the week!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.