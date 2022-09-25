Business Break
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina

Michael Hiers passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns to propel Samford to a 35-12 victory over Western Carolina.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns to propel Samford to a 35-12 victory over Western Carolina.

Hiers completed 24 of 30 passes with an interception for Samford (3-1) in a Southern Conference opener.

Hiers opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Judd Cockett midway through the first quarter. He upped the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-0 with a 34-yard strike to Chandler Smith early in the second quarter.

Hiers connected with Jaylan Thomas for a 60-yard score and a 21-6 lead in the third quarter. Hiers and Ty King teamed up for a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth. Jay Stanton added a 49-yard touchdown run with 9:47 left to play.

