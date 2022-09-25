Kendrick High School Hosts first-ever Battle of the Bands

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees hosting their Inaugural High School Battle of the Bands on the campus of Columbus State University.

The rivalry involving 12 different high school bands from both Georgia and Alabama. Kendrick High School’s band director coordinated this friendly competition.

“As a community, we should come together more often and we should not stay separated because school’s have rivalries, but we can come together by the talent we have,” says Shaniya Allen, dancer on Kendrick’s majorette team.

Each band showing up for a showdown, the goal was to be crowned number one in each category. The two winning bands received a 500 dollar cash prize.

“You will see Trombones Trombone-ing, Tubas Tuba-ing, just everyone giving their all, giving their best worth,” says Miracle Mitchell of Terrell County High School.

Fans in the stands like Mary Lumpkin were happy to see the younger crowd perform.

“Often times they’re often underestimated because it’s music, but to them it’s their craft and to see them leave it all out there on the floor is exciting,” says Mary Lumpkin, Hardaway High School alum.

Kendrick Highschool Director of Bands, Jocelyn Todd says she planned this to encourage more band participation and to bring the spirit of band back.

“I wanted to show kids that there’s something they’re missing about being in the house. They need to get out, get involved and do something, and band for me that was my drive, my love growing up, so I wanted to bring that same energy to Columbus, Georgia,” says Todd.

Jareyon Feagins lead the Mighty Marching Cherokees as drum major.

“Music has been a driving force for me since my sixth grade year without it, I don’t know where I would be,” says Feagins.

The Stillman College Blue Pride Marching Tiger Band, Todd’s alma mater, wrapped the competition up for the finale.

“I hope it encourages kids to go to college number one , but also continue with the arts after high school,” says Todd.

The other high schools from the Fountain City who participated were Jordan Vocational Highschool, Hardaway High School, Spencer High School and Carver Highschool.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.