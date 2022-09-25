Business Break
More Fronts on the Way

Elise's Forecast
rain 7 day
rain 7 day(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a beautiful Saturday across the valley with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity. Similar conditions stick around overnight, with clear skies and temps in the low 60s heading out the door tomorrow. However, tomorrow afternoon brings about some unfortunate changes. Things are going to heat up again with temperatures expected to top out in the upper 80s, and ahead of a front the mugginess will really start to stand out again. The hot and muggy conditions will only be held back by rain for a few folks - mostly in our northern counties. The aforementioned front will make its way through late in the day, allowing the start of the work week to be much more pleasant. Low dewpoints will reign again and each day the highs will be a little lower as the cool air settles in. Eventually seeing afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s/low 80s by mid-week! Low temperatures also pleasant and falling well into the 50s for many of us. There is another big change on the way too though - tropical storm Ian. As the storm progresses over the next few days it will continue developing into a hurricane by the time it reaches the US. What that means for us here in the valley is the only measurable rainfall we’ve seen in over 2 weeks! This impact will come Thursday/Friday, leaving us with a wet end to the week. Don’t fret for your weekend though, things dry out by Saturday afternoon leaving comfortable and clear days ahead for that next weekend.

