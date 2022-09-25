Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

Business Break
By The Associated Press
Sep. 25, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15.

Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception.

Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries for Alabama State.

