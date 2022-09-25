Business Break
Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21

Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks(Source: jsugamecocks on Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Jacksonville State beat Nicholls 52-21.

Webb completed 9 of 11 passes for 252 yards — including TD passes of 76 yards to Sean Brown and 70 yards to Sterling Galban — and added seven carries for 79 yards.

Collin Guggenheim had 13 carries for 119 yards and a score for Nicholls (0-4) and Al’Dontre Davis finished with seven catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

