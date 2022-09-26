1 man injured after shooting over trespassing dispute in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

On September 24, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of US Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Riley Graham, of Phenix City, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Graham was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this incident started over a trespassing dispute between Graham and the property owner.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

