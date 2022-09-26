Beautiful Sunny Conditions for the Next Few Days Before Things Shift as Hurricane Ian Approaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front has finally advanced through the Chattahoochee Valley, leaving us a beautiful start to the work week. Today, expect temperatures in the mid-80s, with mostly sunny conditions. These conditions are going to stay in place until Wednesday.

Highs will be cooling off fast the next few days (WTVM Weather)

Come Thursday, conditions are going to become cloudy as Hurricane Ian approaches closer to landfall. With the cold front from yesterday and factors associated with Hurricane Ian, temperatures this week are going to be dropping. Forecasted highs this week are expected to cool from the mid-80s today to the upper-60s Friday.

The latest expected track of Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center (WTVM Weather)

Now back to the tropics, the Chattahoochee Valley is going to experience some impacts from Hurricane Ian, but none like the Gulf Coast of Florida will see. Starting Friday, bands of rain from Ian will be moving throughout the Valley bringing heavy rainfall to the area and this will continue into Saturday. Models are predicting our Georgia counties will experience up to 4 inches of rain from Ian. Another factor we can expect to see from Ian is very windy conditions. Now, this is all dependent on Ian staying on the latest path the latest advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center. There is still a lot of uncertainty on where Hurricane Ian will make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast and the eventual path that it will track, but making sure the Valley is prepared for this storm is Storm Team 9′s main concern. The best way to stay up to date on Hurricane Ian and all other weather events throughout the Chattahoochee Valley is to download the free WTVM Weather app and have app notifications turned on. As a native Floridian, and a local to the Florida Gulf Coast, I have a love for following the Tropics and most importantly, keeping people up to date on the impacts. I will be posting video updates on Hurricane Ian on the WTVM Weather app all week as it continues to approach.

