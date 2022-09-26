Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Beautiful Sunny Conditions for the Next Few Days Before Things Shift as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front has finally advanced through the Chattahoochee Valley, leaving us a beautiful start to the work week. Today, expect temperatures in the mid-80s, with mostly sunny conditions. These conditions are going to stay in place until Wednesday.

Highs will be cooling off fast the next few days
Highs will be cooling off fast the next few days(WTVM Weather)

Come Thursday, conditions are going to become cloudy as Hurricane Ian approaches closer to landfall. With the cold front from yesterday and factors associated with Hurricane Ian, temperatures this week are going to be dropping. Forecasted highs this week are expected to cool from the mid-80s today to the upper-60s Friday.

The latest expected track of Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center
The latest expected track of Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center(WTVM Weather)

Now back to the tropics, the Chattahoochee Valley is going to experience some impacts from Hurricane Ian, but none like the Gulf Coast of Florida will see.  Starting Friday, bands of rain from Ian will be moving throughout the Valley bringing heavy rainfall to the area and this will continue into Saturday. Models are predicting our Georgia counties will experience up to 4 inches of rain from Ian. Another factor we can expect to see from Ian is very windy conditions. Now, this is all dependent on Ian staying on the latest path the latest advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center. There is still a lot of uncertainty on where Hurricane Ian will make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast and the eventual path that it will track, but making sure the Valley is prepared for this storm is Storm Team 9′s main concern. The best way to stay up to date on Hurricane Ian and all other weather events throughout the Chattahoochee Valley is to download the free WTVM Weather app and have app notifications turned on. As a native Floridian, and a local to the Florida Gulf Coast, I have a love for following the Tropics and most importantly, keeping people up to date on the impacts. I will be posting video updates on Hurricane Ian on the WTVM Weather app all week as it continues to approach.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for members of the community to be...
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Pedal Pub Columbus
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
Police lights
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.

Latest News

muggy meter
Finally Fall-Like Weather this Week!
WTVM Planner
Changes are Ahead with an Advancing Cold Front and Tropical Storm Ian to Our South
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
rain 7 day
More Fronts on the Way