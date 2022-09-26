Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.

The National League team is visiting the White House in celebration of its 2021 World Series victory.

They defeated the American League’s Houston Astros four games to two last fall.

It was Atlanta’s first World Series win since 1995.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for members of the community to be...
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Pedal Pub Columbus
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
Police lights
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The catfish was caught on Saturday in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Italian voters shift sharply, reward Meloni’s far-right party