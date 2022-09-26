Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus leaders visit Asheville, N.C. for annual intercity trip

Columbus leaders visit Asheville, N.C. for annual intercity trip
Columbus leaders visit Asheville, N.C. for annual intercity trip
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City of Columbus business and community leaders took a two day trip to Asheville, North Carolina last week for the Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual intercity trip. This, to explore and compare how Columbus currently stands... and also how it can grow.

Asheville, North Carolina: a city in western North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains known for a vibrant arts scene and historic architecture. With a population of a little more than 95,000, the city is home to the Biltmore Estate, a host of breweries and performing arts.

“Not only do you get a chance to look at things other communities are doing that you may want to bring home, but it also occasionally validates things Columbus is doing as being on the right track or being ahead of the host sites we are going to,” Mayor Skip Henderson said.

Henderson attended this trip saying Asheville has a big craft beer industry and active art culture, a big reason why tourism is steady: “We are moving in the right the direction. We saw how embracing public art is... It really does give that community a sense of place.”

Also on the trip: Vice President of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Brian Silleto. He pointed out like Columbus, the city is struggling with a police shortage and crime.

“I know on the crime front, that’s made some recent headlines as well... hearing how they’re tackling things and giving us feedback on how we can do things either better or different as a city,” Silleto said.

“When you look at our community and all the vibrancy created in our downtown area and some developments in the North and South ends, as well as Midcity Yards and Highside Market, it gets me energized,” Henderson explained. “People don’t understand what an incredible place Columbus is.”

The two day trip wrapped up Friday. This is nothing new for business and city leaders with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Every year they select a city to visit to gain ideas from for the Fountain City.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for members of the community to be...
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
Police lights
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Pedal Pub Columbus
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City

Latest News

Four minors and an 18-year-old are now facing federal charges after police say they stole...
Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges
Possible relocation due to water issues at Columbus Health Dept.
Columbus leaders visit Asheville, N.C. for annual intercity trip
Columbus leaders visit Asheville, N.C. for annual intercity trip
Possible relocation due to water issue at Columbus Health Dept.
Possible relocation due to water issue at Columbus Health Dept.