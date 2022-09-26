Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four minors and an 18-year-old are now facing federal charges after police say they stole credit cards from the locker room.

Police say 18-year-old Leslie Nelson Swain III was the mastermind behind the scheme.

“Our information, they were taking pictures of them on their cell phones and sharing those photographs among themselves,” says Chief Steve Watkins.

A simple scheme that the chief says was far from elaborate. “As far as the scheme goes, it wasn’t that elaborate. They obtained the numbers and allegedly shared them,” says Chief Steve Watkins.

The group purchased items online, involving five victims. One of the cards had over 200 purchases totaling over $5,000.

The Eufaula Police Department posted and shared with the public some of the items they say the group bought using the stolen credit cards. “Clothing items, tennis shoes, headgear things of that nature,” says Chief Steve Watkins.

Some of the items, fraudulently purchased, have been recovered. (Eufaula Police Department)

Watkins saying for him, it’s important that people protect their personal belongings.

“A couple of things to take away here, number one, is to secure your property. The other is to check with your financial institution. Several of these cards had several purchases within a few minutes time,” says Chief Steve Watkins.

And for teens, the chief says, while they may have enjoyed the shopping spree, it’s not worth the jail time.

“All these charges are felonies in the state of Alabama, the felonies for adults are a little different from juvenile offenders, but they still have court. They are innocent until proven guilty,” says Chief Steve Watkins.

