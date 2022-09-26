Business Break
Fall, Is That You??

Elise’s Forecast
next few days
next few days(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another hot one in the Valley this afternoon but changes come around by this evening. Expect temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 80s again today, but fortunately that mugginess has already been scooted out by the front that moved through earlier! That means the nice cold air behind it will settle in by the evening, leaving us with “chilly” conditions overnight (if you’re cold natured). Heading out the door tomorrow you can expect temperatures in the upper 50s for the most part! Then we will only heat up to the upper 70s/low 80s for the next few days (HELLO FALL!). By Wednesday we may start to see some heavy cloud cover as hurricane Ian approaches the coast. As far as the end of the week rain coverage goes, it’s still up in the air. The path Ian eventually takes will determine how much or little rain we see Friday and into the weekend. Right now, it looks like about 2-4 inches across the valley and the possibility for strong winds. Temperatures will also be limited to the upper 60s and low 70s because of that system blocking out the sun. Things clear up for the most part by Sunday afternoon, and pleasant fall like conditions remain into the next work week.

