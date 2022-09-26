Former Columbus officer arrested on sexual misconduct chrages

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus police officer involved in a fatal 2016 shooting has been arrested on multiple sexual charges in Russell County.

According to the Rusell County Sheriff’s Office, Allan Brown was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.

Before this arrest, Brown was an officer with the Columbus Police Department, where he was involved in a police chase that ended in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Christian Redwine and injuring two other teens in Nov. 2016.

Following the incident in May 2017, Brown resigned from his position with the Columbus Police Department.

Brown was eventually cleared of all wrongdoing.

Details on Brown’s recent arrest are limited.

