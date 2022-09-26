Local sorority hosts community health fair at Valley Healthcare Center

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This past Saturday was ‘Stay Well Columbus Day’ - a day to help increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.

All three local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated along with the Cobb Institute and ‘We Can Do This’ campaign hosted a community health fair at the Valley Healthcare Center.

The fair offered educational resources, the chance to receive COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, a panel moderated by our Dee Armstrong to ask questions related to the vaccine and doctors - all on site for people to ask questions. Of course, there was also fun for the kids with music, Kona Ice, food and more. State and city leaders at the event say it’s important to continue to help the underserved communities understand the importance of knowing what’s best for their health.

“It’s very important to serve particularly in unserved communities, so they can have first-hand information,” said District 136 State Representative Carolyn Hughley How often do you go out on a Saturday, and you can ask questions to your favorite doctor about whatever it is of concern to you.”

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson attended the event along with a host of area organizations and law enforcement agencies. To date, variations of these pop-Up health fairs have been attended by more than 7,300 people, with more than 2,100 deciding to get vaccines.

