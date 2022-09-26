Business Break
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say



By Christian Terry and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say.

According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.

Cox said the driver discovered the pedestrian’s body on the roof of the SUV when he got to work.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.

Authorities said the crash was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

