Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Midday Dee Time: The help of doulas during pregnancy

They want the services of a doula to help them through their pregnancies.
They want the services of a doula to help them through their pregnancies.(Source: WTVM)
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women are making a certain decision during pregnancies more often.

They want the services of a doula to help them through their pregnancies.

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with a mom about her experience of using a doula - and spoke with the doula herself!

Every year, there are about 120,000 babies born in Georgia - and nearly 60,000 born in Alabama.

In case you didn’t know, a doula is a woman who is trained to assist another woman during her child birth. Her doula is available to support the mother after she has her baby. They make sure the mother is informed about exactly what is happening during the pregnancy - dilating and pushing can be painful, and you want to know that the pain doesn’t mean something is wrong.

Kat Cannella joined Dee Armstrong to talk about the assistance and knowledge her doula gave her during her pregnancy.

Kat’s doula, Kim Baxley, also joined Midday to talk on doula services, and essentially how a doula can help a mom-to-be!

Most families can afford to pay for doula services - and some insurance companies are covering the services. Cynthia Hayes is a doula in a different state where the insurance will pay the bill.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for members of the community to be...
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Pedal Pub Columbus
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
Police lights
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.

Latest News

This past Saturday was ‘Stay Well Columbus Day’ - a day to help increase confidence in COVID-19...
Local sorority hosts community health fair at Valley Healthcare Center
Kendrick High School Hosts first-ever Battle of the Bands
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange
Pedal Pub Columbus
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City