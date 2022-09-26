Midday Dee Time: The help of doulas during pregnancy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women are making a certain decision during pregnancies more often.

They want the services of a doula to help them through their pregnancies.

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with a mom about her experience of using a doula - and spoke with the doula herself!

Every year, there are about 120,000 babies born in Georgia - and nearly 60,000 born in Alabama.

In case you didn’t know, a doula is a woman who is trained to assist another woman during her child birth. Her doula is available to support the mother after she has her baby. They make sure the mother is informed about exactly what is happening during the pregnancy - dilating and pushing can be painful, and you want to know that the pain doesn’t mean something is wrong.

Kat Cannella joined Dee Armstrong to talk about the assistance and knowledge her doula gave her during her pregnancy.

Kat’s doula, Kim Baxley, also joined Midday to talk on doula services, and essentially how a doula can help a mom-to-be!

Most families can afford to pay for doula services - and some insurance companies are covering the services. Cynthia Hayes is a doula in a different state where the insurance will pay the bill.

