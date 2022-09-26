Midday Dee Time: Pastoral Institute recognizes pandemic heroes in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pastoral Institute is recognizing some of the pandemic heroes in our community.

Dee was invited to play some music at Covenant Woods recently and met a couple living there celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. Dee was so intrigued by their story and we spoke to them about what it takes to stay together forever - and why they chose to live in a retirement home.

Earl and Elvia King are celebrating 55 years of marriage - what’s the secret? See below.

Our Dee continues to talk to the loving couple and Lisa Lewis with Covenant Woods.

East Alabama and west Georgia have so many healthcare facilities in the area - most people might take high level of healthcare in the area for granted. The Pastoral Institute recognizes the pandemic heroes.

Mary Johnson and Larry Miesel of the Pastoral Institute as well as Joel Ames of Piedmont Columbus Regional joined our Dee Armstrong to talk on the huge celebration they’re holding for healthcare workers.

