Midday Dee Time: Why is the Army having a hard time with recruitment?

But the question remains, who is willing to put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms?(Source: WTVM)
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are some obvious problems with recruiting and higher paying civilian jobs - when it comes to the military. But the question remains, who is willing to put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms?

We’re talking with a retired military couple who were from Columbus who now live in Virginia. Why is the military having a hard time recruiting soldiers? And what is it like being a military family?

For John and Tiffany Dixon, the military has been their lives for the last 20 years. They talk with our Dee Armstrong on military life and what it’s like being a military family.

John served for three years and some months, and Tiffany fully retired after 21 years and several months active duty. Dee gets veterans’ opinions about why there are fewer recruits and if they’d join the military again.

Life after the military. Both veterans are still young and have began to think about starting a business. Dee gets the inside on that.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

