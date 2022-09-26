Business Break
Multiple high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian

Week 6 Pick 'em
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week.

Games include Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, a number of teams are moving games to Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf. We will monitor and update this story as changes are relayed.

THURSDAY GAMES

  • Central-Clay County at Valley
  • Loachapoka vs Calhoun
  • Macon County at Manchester
  • Spencer vs Jordan (Memorial Stadium)
  • Riverdale at LaGrange

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW ALL SEPTEMBER 29-30 MATCHUPS]

YOU PICK’EM

Lock in your predictions now for the five games below and compare your guesses to our sports team every Wednesday night. Game predictions will be revealed every Wednesday night on WTVM’s high school football preview show “The Score”. You can watch by checking this story, downloading the WTVM news app or watching on the WTVM Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV channel.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

