National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies

By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is national preparedness month, a month dedicated to making sure you and your family are prepared for any disaster or emergency that may hit.

This year’s theme for National Preparedness Month is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”

This month is about taking action now, before a disaster hits. That means taking care of your home and your family ahead of time. It all starts with having a plan- a plan for your family and your pets, and getting some essential items together in one place so you can easily access them if you’re caught in an emergency situation.

Learn more about National Preparedness Month and how you can prepare at ready.gov.

But the question remains, who is willing to put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms?
Midday Dee Time: Why is the Army having a hard time with recruitment?
INTERVIEW: Tips for dating with confidence
INTERVIEW: Tips for dating with confidence
