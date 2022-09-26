Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Opelika man.

On September 24, at approximately 2:48 p.m., 19-year-old Nicholas E. Northern, of Opelika, was killed when the 1993 Mazda Miata he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Northern was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lee County 145, approximately eight miles east of Opelika, in Lee County.

Troopers with ALEA are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.