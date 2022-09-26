Piedmont Columbus Regional to host Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon is here again, presented by Radiology Partners Georgia.

The luncheon returns in-person to the Columbus Convention & Trade Center on October 4 at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s luncheon will ask the question, “Who You Gonna Call?” for mammograms, ultrasounds, and diagnostic screenings.

If you are not able to join us on October 4, you can still support this incredible cause by hosting your own Lunch-In… Hope Wherever You Are! virtual event starting Monday, October 10.

All proceeds from the events will be used to provide Pink Ribbon Comfort Bags for newly-diagnosed breast cancer patients at the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Register here to reserve your in-person Luncheon seat or virtual Lunch-in box, but hurry because tables are filling up fast.

You can also call Zarina Cheves at 706-660-6204.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.