Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Possible relocation due to water issues at Columbus Health Dept.

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Constant water issues at the Columbus Health Department have been causing headaches for staff and patients.

There’s been no word on what’s causing the water issue for the facility on Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

However, the latest incident that happened a few weeks ago, flooding the parking lot, created holes in the area.

Public Relations Director Pam Kirkland says, at one point, they had to send patients home due to this issue.

“What happened a few weeks ago is that it just kind of erupted in the parking lot and, as you can see, did a lot of damage to the parking lot. In order to fix that they’ll have to turn the water off and we’ll have to relocate temporarily,” said Kirkland.

The plan to temporarily relocate is still being decided, according to Kirkland.

She says the land belongs to the city.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for members of the community to be...
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
Police lights
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Pedal Pub Columbus
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City

Latest News

Tricare to leave nearly 15,000 pharmacies in Oct.
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon
They want the services of a doula to help them through their pregnancies.
Midday Dee Time: The help of doulas during pregnancy
This past Saturday was ‘Stay Well Columbus Day’ - a day to help increase confidence in COVID-19...
Local sorority hosts community health fair at Valley Healthcare Center