Possible relocation due to water issues at Columbus Health Dept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Constant water issues at the Columbus Health Department have been causing headaches for staff and patients.

There’s been no word on what’s causing the water issue for the facility on Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

However, the latest incident that happened a few weeks ago, flooding the parking lot, created holes in the area.

Public Relations Director Pam Kirkland says, at one point, they had to send patients home due to this issue.

“What happened a few weeks ago is that it just kind of erupted in the parking lot and, as you can see, did a lot of damage to the parking lot. In order to fix that they’ll have to turn the water off and we’ll have to relocate temporarily,” said Kirkland.

The plan to temporarily relocate is still being decided, according to Kirkland.

She says the land belongs to the city.

