Suspect escapes from Georgia State Patrol custody on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody Sept. 26.
Officials say the suspect escaped police custody while the officers weren’t looking on Hamilton Road in Columbus.
It’s unknown at this time if the suspect is back in GSP custody. News Leader 9 has reached out to officials for a statement.
