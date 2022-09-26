Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tricare to leave nearly 15,000 pharmacies in Oct.

(WSAW)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The miliary’s heal care program and government-managed health insurance, better known as Tricare, will be dropped from thousands of independent and community pharmacies.

According to Military.com, the change with take effect on Oct. 24, with 14,963 retail pharmacies no longer participating in the pharmacy network.

Defense Health Agency spokesperson Peter Graves released a statement following the announcement.

“Despite this change, the Tricare retail network will continue to meet or exceed Tricare’s standard for pharmacy access,” Graves said. “Beneficiaries will continue to have many convenient, local in-network options for filling their medications, including those beneficiaries in rural locations.”

The Military Officers Association of America says this change in coverage could affect almost 400,000 beneficiaries.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for members of the community to be...
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
Police lights
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
Pedal Pub Columbus
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City

Latest News

Possible relocation due to water issues at Columbus Health Dept.
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon
They want the services of a doula to help them through their pregnancies.
Midday Dee Time: The help of doulas during pregnancy
This past Saturday was ‘Stay Well Columbus Day’ - a day to help increase confidence in COVID-19...
Local sorority hosts community health fair at Valley Healthcare Center