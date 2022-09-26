Business Break
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway.

On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway.

Officers located two 19-year-old victims who had been transported to the East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

