UGA football player Javon Bullard arrested Sunday

Javon Bullard mugshot
Javon Bullard mugshot(ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football player Javon Bullard was arrested and charged after police say he was driving under the influence on Sunday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, Bullard was booked into the jail around 5 a.m. after being arrested by University of Georgia police officials.

Bullard faces multiple other misdemeanor charges.

Bullard was eventually released on bond totaling $4,200.

According to Saturdaydownsouth, the University of Georgia Athletic Association released a statement regarding Bullard’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

