8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County

(WDAM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash.

Along with the seizures, eight people were arrested, and 21 warrants were served for the following,

  • Four aggravated assaults
  • Armed robbery
  • Battery
  • Failure to appear
  • Giving false name or birthdate to law enforcement
  • Obstructing or hindering law enforcement
  • Simple battery family violence
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Five probation violations

The SCSO also had assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Department of Community Services, Crisp County K9 Unit, Department of Correction K9 Unit and the US Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force.

