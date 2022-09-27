Business Break
Alabama Driver License Division experiencing statewide network outage

ALEA driver license office
ALEA driver license office(WTVY)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage.

Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.

The restoration of the network is currently unknown.

Alabama Law Enforcement states it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

