Alabama Driver License Division experiencing statewide network outage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage.

Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.

The restoration of the network is currently unknown.

Alabama Law Enforcement states it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

