Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin and Mobile counties for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree robbery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so.

ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”

The corrections department said Vaughan was admitted to Jackson Hospital on Aug 5. for a bowel obstruction and underwent surgery. The surgery was due to a complication from a previous gunshot wound.

After the surgery, Vaughan chose to be discharged against medical advice on Aug. 10, according to the department of corrections.

On Sept. 3, Vaughan was admitted to Jackson Hospital for post-surgical complications. The corrections department said Vaughan opted to be discharged against medical advice on Sept. 7 and refused medications.

The department said Vaughan has refused medical assessment and treatment while in custody following his return against medical advice from Jackson Hospital.

“The ADOC offers medical assessment and treatment to all inmates but does not force them to accept that care,” the corrections department said in a statement.

Vaughan is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin and Mobile counties for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree robbery, according to court documents and a statement from ADOC.

