Auburn Public Library to host ‘spooktacular’ events in October

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Public Library is inviting the public to partake in a variety of ‘spooktacular’ activities during the month of October.

A list of the October events is below:

The Not-Too-Spooky Magic Show | Tuesday, Oct. 4 - 5 p.m. Magician and storyteller Tommy Johns will perform a not-to-spooky prestidigitation and tell stories.

Creepy Crawlers | Wednesday, Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m. The Auburn University Entomology Department will lead a fun and educational show-and-tell program featuring all manner of creepy crawlers.

Posh Pumpkins | Thursday, Oct. 13, 4 p.m. Create your very own Posh Pumpkin using the supplies provided! Whatever your style, the possibilities are endless, all without using a carving knife! Free pumpkins are available for the first 200 guests. Attendees are welcome to bring their own pumpkins and use the decorating supplies provided.

Paranormal Library Lockdown | Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 - 9 p.m. The Southern Ghost Girls paranormal research group will share their encounters with the paranormal and demonstrate the equipment they use when researching paranormal experiences. An investigation of the library will uncover its ghostly inhabitants! No entry will be permitted after 8 p.m.

Ghoulish Gala | Thursday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m. Dress up in your favorite costumes and register for the costume parade and contest. Prizes will be awarded in four categories: infant-5 years, 6-11 years, 12 years & up, and group/family. Grab a treat bag (while supplies last), make crafts, play games and dance the night away with DJ EST!



For more information, email Library Events at libraryevents@auburnalabama.org or call 334-501-3296. All programs are free and open to the public.

