A Few Nice Days Left Before the Rain Moves in Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a very pleasant start to Tuesday here in the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures this morning ranged from the low 50s to the low 60s. The temperatures for today will slowly climb into the evening hours and temps will be fighting to reach 80 degrees! On top of these nice temperatures, there is almost no humidity in the area after the passing of the cold front early Monday morning. Conditions like today will continue into Thursday but we will experience highs in the mid to upper-70s and building cloud cover as Hurricane Ian advances northward. Speaking of the Tropics, the National Hurricane Center has started to shrink the forecast cone of the potential landfall zone of Hurricane Ian, and the NHC is expecting big impacts on the Gulf Coast of West Florida. Now let’s talk Tropics but closer to home and what the Chattahoochee Valley can expect from Hurricane Ian. From the latest track from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is anticipated to move into South Georgia by late Friday/early Saturday. The NHC is also forecasting for Ian to have weakened into a tropical depression by then since it will have been removed from its energy source. To start off, the Valley will get its first taste of Ian in the form of wind. The wind is going to become quite breezy and may experience wind gusts up to 30 mph, and this will continue into Saturday. The next thing we can anticipate is rain from the remnants of Ian. We will experience this rain coverage Friday and Saturday and the Valley could see anywhere from 1-4 inches of rainfall. The rainfall total is dependent on the track Ian takes. If Ian tracks more west we will see more rain and if Ian tracks east we will see less rain.

