Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

First monkeypox case confirmed at Auburn University

(Source: Auburn University)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University (AU) informed students of its first Monkeypox case.

Campus Safety and Security officials say an AU student tested positive over the weekend. A local doctor reported the case.

According to officials, the student is isolated outside of the Auburn area.

Any person known to have been in close contact with them has been identified and notified.

The university’s medical clinic and the Alabama Department of Health will continue to monitor the case.

They say if you are experiencing symptoms, make an appointment with the clinic or your primary doctor.

AU states they will make sure to inform those in contact of any possible cases in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate escapes from Georgia State Patrol custody on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for members of the community to be...
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
Police lights
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
Allan Brown
Former Columbus officer arrested on sexual misconduct charges
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.

Latest News

Columbus nonprofit offering foster care in area
For-hire vessels with federal permits will be able to fish for Red Snapper for 51 days...
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
Officer saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges
Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges