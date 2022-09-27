Business Break
Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Forsyth County inmate escapee is in police custody after a chase from Georgia to Phenix City, Alabama.

On Monday, September 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Robert Jenkins had escaped from a work detail while incarcerated in Forsyth, Georgia.

Jenkins stole a state vehicle and was known to have connections in both the Columbus and Phenix City areas.

Investigators, along with the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, notified the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Investigation revealed that the stolen vehicle Jenkins was operating was observed in Columbus.

A Muscogee County deputy attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at 2nd Avenue and 35th Street.

Jenkins failed to bring his vehicle to a stop and eluded the law enforcement vehicle. Jenkins maneuvered onto 2nd Avenue, turned right onto 13th Street, and traveled into Phenix City.

At approximately 11:16 p.m., Jenkins rammed the stolen vehicle he was operating into a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit on Riverchase Drive near Highway 80.

Forsyth Co. inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Ga. to Phenix City

The deputy sustained non-life-threatening bodily injuries and the marked patrol unit sustained moderate damages.

At approximately 11:19 p.m., a Russell County deputy ended the pursuit by using the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver.

Jenkins was taken into custody and transported to Piedmont Medical Center by ambulance.

Robert Jenkins was currently serving a sentence for the following charges:

• Theft by taking - motor vehicle

• Theft by conversion - motor vehicle

• Probation violation

• Probation violation

• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence

• Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

The Georgia Department of Corrections officers responded to Piedmont ER and took custody of Jenkins.

Additional charges will be filed through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

