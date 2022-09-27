Ga. Mortgage Assistance Program: Millions of dollars available to homeowners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been almost 3 years and we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Just like some covid symptoms, one thing that might still linger from the virus is the impact of people losing income during the pandemic. That loss has cost some people their homes, but now there is help available.

“There is plenty of funding available, to Georgia homeowners that are still in need of this assistance due to some sort of financial hardship as a result of the pandemic,” says the Deputy Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Now plenty of money is available for people living in Georgia. “$354.000.000.00, million dollars was allotted to the state of Georgia,” says the Deputy Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. 30 million of that already helping some 1,600 homeowners helping them keep their homes in the times of a crisis. But there are a few things you would need in order to qualify.

“Well first of all you have to be a Georgia homeowner, who has experienced a financial hardship during the pandemic,” says the Deputy Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Meaning that you have lost your job like the other 23 million of Americans or lost some sort of income since 2020. But not only that. “Or maybe you have experienced a medical bills or maybe you were unable to work due to medical circumstances all of these things could potentially make you eligible to receive these funds,” says the Deputy Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The program is made available through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and possibly prevents an economic crash. But once you apply and are approved, you can expect a check to show up to your lender. “Once they have completed that portion of the process, it can take up to 60 days for that check to be issued to that mortgage lender,” says the Deputy Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

For more information, call 1-877-519-4443 or click here.

