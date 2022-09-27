Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City.
News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident.
Highway 80, going eastbound before the Riverchase exit, is currently closed due to the incident.
This is a developing story.
