Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City.

News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident.

Highway 80, going eastbound before the Riverchase exit, is currently closed due to the incident.

This is a developing story.

Stay with us as we keep you updated, on-air and online.

Columbus nonprofit offering foster care in area
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
First monkeypox case confirmed at Auburn University
Columbus nonprofit offering foster care in area
