Man arrested for attempted murder after 2 teens injured in shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after two 19-year-olds were shot over the weekend.

On September 24, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Opelika dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway.

Officers located two 19-year-old victims who had been transported to the East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, Opelika detectives arrested 19-year-old Petronium Lavon Bailey for attempt murder.

This incident remains under investigation and other charges are pending. If you have information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

